Man accused of backing into patrol car during pursuit

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A man is accused of ramming his car into a patrol car during a pursuit Wednesday night, according to the Wilmington Police Department.

Officials say the Mobile Field Force, which is comprised of Wilmington police officers and deputies with the New Hanover Sheriff’s Office, attempted to stop “a suspicious black Volkswagen Jetta” on Covil Ave. shortly after 7 p.m.

“The vehicle fled and officers pursued,” the WPD stated in a news release. “The suspect vehicle stopped in traffic in the 4500 block of Wrightsville Avenue before backing up and ramming a patrol unit. Team members got out and were able to quickly arrest the suspect without further incident.”

The driver, 30-year-old Massimo Campana, faces several charges, including:

Possession of Firearm by a Felon

Carrying Concealed Weapon-Gun

PWIMSD Methamphetamine

Maintain Vehicle/Dwelling Controlled Substance

Speed to Elude Arrest with Aggravating Factors

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

AWDW Government Official

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.