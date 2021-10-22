First Alert Forecast: late Friday rain chance will give way to a great weekend

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hello! Your First Alert Forecast for the rest of your Friday features the chance for a passing shower or thundershower as a weak cold front approaches the Cape Fear Region. Most times and places ought to stay dry, though. Also expect variable clouds, balmy southwest breezes, and unseasonably warm afternoon temperatures in the lower 80s. A few stray showers or storms could linger into the evening with clearing after midnight.

As it ought to be isolated, lots of places will miss the rain today. That said: one or two cells could be briefly gusty. Keep an eye out for this brief time ahead of a gorgeous weekend! pic.twitter.com/JUTedxj6HF — Gannon Medwick WECT (@medwick) October 22, 2021

Gorgeous weekend weather will follow the passage of the front! Enjoy sunny or partly sunny daytime skies with temperatures reaching mainly the middle and upper 70s for daytime highs. Lower humidity levels will allow early morning temperatures to reach the more breathable upper 50s Saturday and lower 50s Sunday.

Your First Alert Forecast carries big changes for next week. First, a sluggish storm system will author a more extended period of beneficial rain chances like 20% for Monday and 30-50% Tuesday through Friday. Then, a pool of seasonably dry, crisp, cool air appears likely to reach the Cape Fear Region by Halloween weekend.

Catch many of these details in your seven-day planning forecast for Wilmington

Or, to get a closer look at next week and Halloween weekend, you can customize your location and extend your outlook to a full ten days

Last awesome thing to note: tropical storm formation remains unlikely across the Atlantic Basin, including the Gulf of Mexico and Caribbean Sea, through the weekend.

