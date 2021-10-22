Federal investigators arrive at deadly Onslow County plane crash

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board have arrived at the scene of a deadly plane crash in Onslow County.

Two people died and two others were injured in the crash that happened in a heavily wooded area adjacent to the Holly Ridge-Topsail Island Airport around 5:00 p.m.

The Highway Patrol says witnesses saw and heard the plane seem to have “some type of stress” and be unable to gain enough lift during takeoff.

The FAA tells WITN it was single-engine Mooney M20J that crashed after taking off from the airport.

A pilot who has used the airport said nearby power lines make it a challenge to navigate. Crews were seen this morning working on those lines, but we do not know yet if they played a part in the crash or not.

Federal investigators arrived at the crash scene right around noon.

