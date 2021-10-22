Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

4 die in Washington state shooting

By KING staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 6:39 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Four people are dead after a shooting in Tacoma, Washington, Thursday night.

The first 911 calls came in around 4:30 p.m. The shots were fired in a dense residential neighborhood.

“Well, we heard what sounded like fireworks going off. My daughter’s fiancé ran in telling everybody get down. Somebody’s shooting across the street, so immediately, boom, we all hit down,” said Greg Riemersma, who lives just feet away.

Tacoma police rushed to the scene and found two females and a male dead. It all happened outdoors.

“The shooting started in an alley west of Everett Street, and part of the scene transferred to the front of the residence,” said officer Wendy Haddow.

Paramedics rushed a fourth victim, a male, to a hospital, where he later died.

Lister Elementary School, which is right across the street, went into lockdown while police searched for the shooter.

They cannot yet say what led to the shooting, which left neighbors in shock.

“(It’s) one of the most horrible things that I’ve seen in a long time in this neighborhood,” Riemersma said.

Including these deaths, Tacoma has seen 27 homicides this year.

Copyright 2021 KING via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sound Road is closed off by deputies.
Two dead, two injured in small plane crash in Onslow County
William Toby Smith
Second suspect arrested in Maple Hill killings, deputies say
Police said that human remains were uncovered Wednesday in an area of the preserve that had...
FBI: Remains found in Florida park ID’d as Brian Laundrie
Wilmington city councilman backpedals after sending questionable email allegedly calling a woman a derogatory word
This will be the fourth tree giveaway coordinated through the Alliance for Cape Fear Trees and...
Free: 1,000 trees to be given away

Latest News

Four people are dead after a shooting in east Tacoma Thursday evening.
4 killed in Washington state shooting
Mariposa County Sheriff Jeremy Briese speaks during a news conference in Mariposa, Calif.,...
Sheriff says family on California hike died of extreme heat
Jonathan Gerrish, Ellen Chung and their daughter Miju died as a result of extreme heat,...
Cause of death revealed for family found dead on Calif. hiking trail
Meredith Viera, host of the syndicated game show "25 Words or Less", is on the "1on1 with Jon...
Meredith Viera: How leading with ‘Yes’ helped launch her award-winning career (“1on1 with Jon Evans” podcast)