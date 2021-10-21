Senior Connect
Two ECU football players off team after weekend arrest

Allen | Edwards
Allen | Edwards(Pitt County jail)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 11:04 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Two players have been kicked off East Carolina University’s football team after they were arrested this past weekend.

Records show Wistar Allen, 20, and John Edwards, 21, were charged by Greenville police on Saturday with simple assault.

Police say it happened at Grumpy’s, a bar on East 5th Street. The victim, according to officers, was thrown to the ground and repeatedly punched and hit by Allen and Edwards.

A police department spokeswoman said it appears to have started when the victim opened a bathroom stall and accidentally knocked into one of the men.

Tom McClellan, assistant athletic director, confirmed the two were booted from the team on Monday due to their arrests.

Allen was an inside linebacker, while Edwards was an offensive lineman for the Pirates.

