Shrimp-A-Go-Go to raise money for Wrightsville Beach Museum

Organizers call the event the "alter ego" of the annual Shrimp-a-roo; the event is a drive through due to the pandemic
Shrimp-A-Go-Go is planned for Sunday, October 24. The event is a fundraiser for the...
Shrimp-A-Go-Go is planned for Sunday, October 24. The event is a fundraiser for the Wrightsville Beach Museum.
By Ashlea Kosikowski
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 3:42 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - An annual fundraiser for the Wrightsville Beach Museum of History comes with a twist this year.

The museum will host “Shrimp-A-Go-Go” on Sun., Oct. 24.

Organizers are calling the event the alter ego of the annual Shrimp-A-Roo fundraiser.

The event will be held as a drive through with “go go girls” delivering plates to cars.

Plates are $25 each and will be available for pick up between 4 and 6 p.m. outside the Bordeaux Cottage.

The event also honors the memory of Wrightsville Beach home builder Wright Holman, who cooked up the shrimp for the event year after year.

Plates include Motts Channel shrimp, expertly prepared “Lackey” style, along with two savory sides, cocktail sauce and a sweet treat.

Plates must be pre-ordered and can be purchased here.

