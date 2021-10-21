Second suspect arrested in Maple Hill killings, deputies say

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A second suspect has been arrested in connection with the murders of a pregnant woman and her boyfriend in Maple Hill last year.

According to a news release from the Pender County Sheriff’s Office, William Toby Smith, 21, was taken into custody on Wednesday and charged with two counts of first-degree murder, one count of murder of an unborn child, and accessory after the fact of murder.

Destiny Denise Greene, 22, who was seven months pregnant, and her boyfriend, William Lenwood Coley III, 26, were found shot to death at their home on John Pickett Road on Nov. 8, 2020.

Michael Legage Miller, Jr. was previously arrested in connection with the killings.

Smith was booked into the Pender County Jail under no bond.

No additional details were released.

RELATED: DA on ‘brutal’ Maple Hill homicides: We’re treating this as three counts of first-degree murder.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.