Robbery suspect is brought back to North Carolina from Florida
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 7:27 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - Investigators with Whiteville Police returned from Clearwater Florida with robbery suspect, Je’shaun Burnette.
After waiving extradition, Burnette was transported to North Carolina for an outstanding warrant of robbery with a dangerous weapon.
Burnette allegedly robbed Fowler Jewelry in Whiteville with a dangerous weapon on October 4, 2021.
He received a $500,000 secured bond and is scheduled to make his first appearance in court Friday, October 22.
