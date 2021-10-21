Senior Connect
Robbery suspect is brought back to North Carolina from Florida

Burnette allegedly robbed Fowler Jewelry in Whiteville with a dangerous weapon on October 4, 2021.
Burnette allegedly robbed Fowler Jewelry in Whiteville with a dangerous weapon on October 4, 2021.(Whiteville PD)
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 7:27 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - Investigators with Whiteville Police returned from Clearwater Florida with robbery suspect, Je’shaun Burnette.

After waiving extradition, Burnette was transported to North Carolina for an outstanding warrant of robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Burnette allegedly robbed Fowler Jewelry in Whiteville with a dangerous weapon on October 4, 2021.

Whiteville Police arrest suspect in connection with jewelry store robbery

He received a $500,000 secured bond and is scheduled to make his first appearance in court Friday, October 22.

