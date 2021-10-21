Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Port City Politics: Week of October 18

Port City Politics
Port City Politics(WECT)
By Michael Praats
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 2:50 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Port City Politics is a collaborative podcast between WECT and WHQR. Every two weeks, WECT’s investigative reporter Michael Praats and WHQR’s News Director Ben Schachtman will break down the latest happenings in local politics.

The Podcast will be available from both stations.

County manager unveils $89 million framework to address school, community safety, commissioners debate where funds will come from

In a meeting last month, County Commissioners along with other community stakeholders like the district attorney, judges, and law enforcement met to address ongoing violence in the community. This followed a shooting that took place at New Hanover High School. During that meeting, County Chairwoman Julia Olson-Boseman made a surprise motion to give County Manager Chris Coudriet unfettered access to up to $350 million to help address the violence.

At their latest meeting, Coudriet presented an $89 million dollar plan to address the violence, that was both ambitious and ambiguous. County Commissioners backpedaled and ultimately voted to reign in the unrestricted access to the funds by the county manager, but, questions as to how this spending plan will move forward remain.

Wilmington city councilman backpedals after sending questionable email allegedly calling a woman a derogatory word

City Councilman Charlie Rivenbark sent an email to an ILM official that appears to refer to a woman as a ‘real bitch’ from his city email account. The email in question was sent back in August but the woman in question said she is still upset with the exchange, and does not buy Rivenbark’s excuse he provided WECT.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews responded to a wreck involving a motorcycle on U.S. 421 Wednesday morning.
Belville man dies in motorcycle wreck on U.S. 421
The search for Brian Laundrie continue after he returned to Florida without his fiancé, Gabby...
Apparent human remains found in search for Brian Laundrie in Florida, FBI says
Wilmington city councilman backpedals after sending questionable email allegedly calling a woman a derogatory word
7-digit dialing ends October 24
10-digit dialing goes into effect Sunday
Onslow County Courthouse.
Leland woman found not guilty on almost all charges, one charge still pending

Latest News

Chadbourn town council candidates participate in a forum on Wednesday night.
Chadbourn town council candidates respond to recent violence ahead of November election
The sudden resignation of a town council member has left a seat open on the board in Sunset...
Councilwoman’s resignation over dredging project, other concerns shocks Sunset Beach
At Tuesday morning’s meeting, Jan Harris resigned from her position on Sunset Beach’s town...
Sunset Beach councilwoman resigns, cites lack of transparency, respect
Governor Cooper signs “No Patient Left Alone Act”