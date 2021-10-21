Port City Politics: Week of October 18

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Port City Politics is a collaborative podcast between WECT and WHQR. Every two weeks, WECT’s investigative reporter Michael Praats and WHQR’s News Director Ben Schachtman will break down the latest happenings in local politics.

The Podcast will be available from both stations.

County manager unveils $89 million framework to address school, community safety, commissioners debate where funds will come from

In a meeting last month, County Commissioners along with other community stakeholders like the district attorney, judges, and law enforcement met to address ongoing violence in the community. This followed a shooting that took place at New Hanover High School. During that meeting, County Chairwoman Julia Olson-Boseman made a surprise motion to give County Manager Chris Coudriet unfettered access to up to $350 million to help address the violence.

At their latest meeting, Coudriet presented an $89 million dollar plan to address the violence, that was both ambitious and ambiguous. County Commissioners backpedaled and ultimately voted to reign in the unrestricted access to the funds by the county manager, but, questions as to how this spending plan will move forward remain.

Wilmington city councilman backpedals after sending questionable email allegedly calling a woman a derogatory word

City Councilman Charlie Rivenbark sent an email to an ILM official that appears to refer to a woman as a ‘real bitch’ from his city email account. The email in question was sent back in August but the woman in question said she is still upset with the exchange, and does not buy Rivenbark’s excuse he provided WECT.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.