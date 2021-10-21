Police help wrangle 9-foot gator in Sunset Beach neighborhood

SUNSET BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - One neighborhood in Sunset Beach had quite the unexpected visitor last week.

In a Facebook post, the Sunset Beach Police Department said officers were called out to Oyster Bay Drive on Friday, Oct. 15 after residents called to complain about a nine-foot-long alligator that was walking through the community.

Not satisficed with just a quick jaunt around the neighborhood, the gator reportedly tried to enter the community pool area and by the time police arrived, it had managed to break through some porch lattice at the reservation office.

“Out of concern for the safety of property owners and neighborhood residents, the gator was relocated to a nearby pond,” the post stated.

On Friday October 15, 2021, Officers from the Sunset Beach Police Department were dispatched to Oyster Bay Drive for... Posted by Sunset Beach Police Department on Thursday, October 21, 2021

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.