NASCAR driver Carson Ware suspended indefinitely after alleged assault

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - NASCAR driver Carson Ware is indefinitely suspended from racing after deputies say he assaulted a woman.

The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office says the 21-year-old was arrested Wednesday. He was given a $1,000 bond on charges of assault on a female, simple assault, and damage to personal property.

According to the report, deputies were called at 2:30 a.m. to a report of a physical disturbance at a house in the 200 block of Athens Drive near Salisbury.

When deputies arrived, they head a “loud banging” noise coming from inside the house. They looked into the house and could see broken glass and clothes on the floor.

Carson Ware came to the door, the report says. The deputies noted that Ware was wearing green underwear and black socks and that he had blood on his face and a swollen lip.

When deputies entered the house they noticed more broken glass on the floor, as well as damaged paintings and wall art on the floor of a hallway. A bedroom door and door frame were also damaged. Two televisions were also broken with shattered screens.

A woman who lives at the house with her husband said that Ware was a coworker of her husband’s and that he had been staying with them. She said that Ware had been gone for most of the day and that when he came home he appeared to be intoxicated and was belligerent.

The woman’s husband kept telling Ware that he needed to “go to bed,” but Ware refused. The man said Ware continued arguing with him, and that Ware became violent, pushing the woman and slapping her across the face.

The husband then confronted Ware and said Ware punched him in the face with his elbow, causing the man to have a black eye.

The husband and wife then went into a bedroom, locked the door, and called 911.

Ware is a member of Rick Ware Racing and recently competed in the Xfinity Series.

The team says he’s suspended from NASCAR and SS Green Light Racing.

“While I am frustrated by the actions of Carson, I am even more disappointed for Bobby Dotter and his entire team,” according to the Rick Ware Racing statement.

Official statement from Rick Ware Posted by Rick Ware Racing on Wednesday, October 20, 2021

Ware is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 19.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.