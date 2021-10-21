Friday Night Football Pregame: Week 10
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - WECT’S Zach Solon and Coastal Preps’ Tim Hower take a look at this week’s high school football games in the Friday Night Football Pregame show.
This week’s games:
Hoggard at Laney
West Brunswick at New Hanover
Topsail at Ashley
North Brunswick at South Brunswick
East Duplin at Wallace Rose Hill
West Columbus at Pender
South Columbus at East Columbus
Trask at Whiteville
Midway at East Bladen
Clinton at West Bladen
