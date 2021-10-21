Free: 1,000 trees to be given away

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - As part of an effort to replace trees damaged or destroyed by severe weather, 1,000 trees will be given away to Wilmington residents at Legion Stadium parking lot on October 23, from 9 a.m. until noon.

This will be the fourth tree giveaway coordinated through the Alliance for Cape Fear Trees and the Arbor Day Foundation.

“We are so grateful for our continued partnership with Arbor Day Foundation and their Community Tree Recovery program,” said Connie Parker, president of the Alliance for Cape Fear Trees. “This partnership alone has already delivered more than 3,000 trees to Wilmington through previous community tree giveaways and tree plantings.”

The Alliance was founded in 2015 to preserve, protect and plant trees in the greater Wilmington area to enhance quality of life. For almost 50 years, the Arbor Day Foundation has addressed global issues, including climate change and deforestation, by planting trees.

“The coronavirus pandemic has highlighted the importance of green space and trees to our daily lives,” said Dan Lambe, president of the Arbor Day Foundation. “By replacing trees damaged or lost by previous storms, we can help to ensure that Wilmington will continue to enjoy the benefits of a healthy canopy, from cleaning our air and water, to mitigating flooding and bolstering our mental health.”

People will be able to choose from a selection of native species including Redbud, Serviceberry, River Birch, Red Oaks, Pawpaw, Willow Oak, Persimmon, and Sweet Bay Magnolia. There will be a limit of two 3-gallon trees per household.

Click here for answers about the different species and conditions required. The event is supported by State Farm Insurance.

The City of Wilmington is also giving away wood-chip mulch to residents who bring their own bag, box, or bucket.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.