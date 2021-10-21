Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: temperatures toasty before slight cool-down into Saturday

By Claire Fry
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 1:11 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hello! Your First Alert Forecast this evening wraps up another warm and dry day of what has been a gorgeous week across the Cape Fear Region. Sun and clouds will keep temperatures in the 70s for your evening plans before dipping toward the overnight low in the middle 60s.

Ahead of a weak cold front, your First Alert Forecast for Friday maintains warm temperatures and features a chance for a shower or thundershower. Following the front, temperatures are only likely to drop a couple of degrees but, importantly, rain chances will revert to zero for the weekend. A slow-moving storm system may spark a more substantive shower chances by the middle and latter parts of next week.

New tropical storm formation remains unlikely in the Atlantic Basin - including the Gulf of Mexico and Caribbean Sea - this week.

Catch your seven-day planning forecast for Wilmington right here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Remember: you can customize your location and extend your outlook to a full ten days anytime you like with your WECT Weather App.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews responded to a wreck involving a motorcycle on U.S. 421 Wednesday morning.
Belville man dies in motorcycle wreck on U.S. 421
The search for Brian Laundrie continue after he returned to Florida without his fiancé, Gabby...
Apparent human remains found in search for Brian Laundrie in Florida, FBI says
Wilmington city councilman backpedals after sending questionable email allegedly calling a woman a derogatory word
7-digit dialing ends October 24
10-digit dialing goes into effect Sunday
Lawrence, who used to live in High Point, was last seen on September 26, but not reported...
Missing Fayetteville worker was headed on trip with boyfriend when she vanished, friend says

Latest News

Your First Alert Forecast from Thu. afternoon, Oct. 21, 2021
Your First Alert Forecast from Thu. afternoon, Oct. 21, 2021
Your First Alert Forecast from Thu. afternoon, Oct. 21, 2021
First Alert Forecast: a small, and then a larger rain chance before Halloween
Your First Alert Forecast from Thu. morning, Oct. 21, 2021...
Your First Alert Forecast from Thu. morning, Oct. 21, 2021
Your First Alert Forecast for Wed. evening Oct. 20, 2021.
First Alert Forecast: light jacket in the morning, short sleeves by afternoon