First Alert Forecast: temperatures toasty before slight cool-down into Saturday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hello! Your First Alert Forecast this evening wraps up another warm and dry day of what has been a gorgeous week across the Cape Fear Region. Sun and clouds will keep temperatures in the 70s for your evening plans before dipping toward the overnight low in the middle 60s.

An approaching cold front will bring a risk of isolated showers and storms in SE NC Friday afternoon or evening. A few could be strong or severe. #WECTwx #ILMwx pic.twitter.com/TWmKXIHoEH — Eric R. Davis WECT (@ericdavisWECT) October 21, 2021

Ahead of a weak cold front, your First Alert Forecast for Friday maintains warm temperatures and features a chance for a shower or thundershower. Following the front, temperatures are only likely to drop a couple of degrees but, importantly, rain chances will revert to zero for the weekend. A slow-moving storm system may spark a more substantive shower chances by the middle and latter parts of next week.

New tropical storm formation remains unlikely in the Atlantic Basin - including the Gulf of Mexico and Caribbean Sea - this week.

Catch your seven-day planning forecast for Wilmington right here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Remember: you can customize your location and extend your outlook to a full ten days anytime you like with your WECT Weather App.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.