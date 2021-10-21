Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: a small, and then a larger rain chance before Halloween

By Gannon Medwick
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 4:28 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hello! Your First Alert Forecast for Thursday is essentially an extension of what has been a gorgeous week across the Cape Fear Region. Expect afternoon temperatures to reach toward or into the lower 80s under fair and dry skies and amid breezy southwest winds. And in the 73-degree surf: one or two-foot breakers will sponsor a low to moderate risk of rip currents.

Ahead of a weak cold front, your First Alert Forecast for Friday maintains warm temperatures and features a small chance for a shower or thundershower. Following the front, temperatures are only likely to drop a couple of degrees but, importantly, rain chances will revert to zero for the weekend. A slow-moving storm system may spark a more substantive shower chances by the middle and latter parts of next week.

New tropical storm formation remains unlikely in the Atlantic Basin - including the Gulf of Mexico and Caribbean Sea - this week.

Catch your seven-day planning forecast for Wilmington right here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Remember: you can customize your location and extend your outlook to a full ten days anytime you like with your WECT Weather App.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews responded to a wreck involving a motorcycle on U.S. 421 Wednesday morning.
Belville man dies in motorcycle wreck on U.S. 421
The search for Brian Laundrie continue after he returned to Florida without his fiancé, Gabby...
Apparent human remains found in search for Brian Laundrie in Florida, FBI says
Onslow County Courthouse.
Leland woman found not guilty on almost all charges, one charge still pending
7-digit dialing ends October 24
10-digit dialing goes into effect Sunday
Benny Daron Keel
Man wanted on arson, attempted murder charges in Brunswick Co.

Latest News

Your First Alert Forecast for Wed. evening Oct. 20, 2021.
First Alert Forecast: light jacket in the morning, short sleeves by afternoon
A warm October in Wilmington
Your First Alert Forecast for Wed. evening Oct. 20, 2021
Your First Alert Forecast from Wed. afternoon, Oct. 20, 2021...
First Alert Forecast: cool mornings, warm afternoons
Your First Alert Forecast from Wed. afternoon, Oct. 20, 2021...
Your First Alert Forecast from Wed. afternoon, Oct. 20, 2021