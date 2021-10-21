First Alert Forecast: a small, and then a larger rain chance before Halloween

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hello! Your First Alert Forecast for Thursday is essentially an extension of what has been a gorgeous week across the Cape Fear Region. Expect afternoon temperatures to reach toward or into the lower 80s under fair and dry skies and amid breezy southwest winds. And in the 73-degree surf: one or two-foot breakers will sponsor a low to moderate risk of rip currents.

Ahead of a weak cold front, your First Alert Forecast for Friday maintains warm temperatures and features a small chance for a shower or thundershower. Following the front, temperatures are only likely to drop a couple of degrees but, importantly, rain chances will revert to zero for the weekend. A slow-moving storm system may spark a more substantive shower chances by the middle and latter parts of next week.

New tropical storm formation remains unlikely in the Atlantic Basin - including the Gulf of Mexico and Caribbean Sea - this week.

Catch your seven-day planning forecast for Wilmington right here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Remember: you can customize your location and extend your outlook to a full ten days anytime you like with your WECT Weather App.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.