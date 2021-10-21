Senior Connect
Child hit by vehicle, killed in Cabarrus County

School district officials said school bus was not involved, but no other specifics have been released.
A child died after being hit by a car Wednesday after getting of a school bus in Cabarrus County.
A child died after being hit by a car Wednesday after getting of a school bus in Cabarrus County.(Source: Rimer Fire Department)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 6:16 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – A 10-year-old child was hit and killed by a car moments after the child got off a school bus in Cabarrus County.

Cabarrus County school officials and the North Carolina State Highway Patrol confirmed the accident happened Wednesday afternoon at approximately 3:48 p.m., and the child went to Mount Pleasant Elementary School.

A picture from the scene on Mount Pleasant Road North from the Rimer Fire Department shows a helicopter was there on the scene.

Officials say the child had gotten off the school bus and was in the driveway. After the bus left, the child attempted to cross the road. The child was struck by a Honda passenger car driven by a man from the Mount Pleasant area.

The child was taken to Atrium Health Northeast, but died later, according to troopers.

The school bus was not involved in the accident, according to officials.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating the accident. Troopers say once the investigation is complete, the results will be taken to District Attorney’s Office to see if charges will be filed.

“t’s tragic anytime we have the loss of a child,” said Trooper Ned Moultrie, “It’s very unfortunate.”

A crisis response team is on site at the school.

Stick with WBTV for more details about the child, who’s responsible and what the district is planning to do next.

