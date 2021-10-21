Chadbourn town council candidates respond to recent violence ahead of November election

CHADBOURN, N.C. (WECT) - The small town of Chadbourn has been rocked by major crimes over the course of 2021. From shootings to the arrest of the town’s former police chief, concerned residents took the chance to ask those running for town council about the future.

The forum-style event Wednesday night was held at Chadbourn Elementary School and moderated by Justin Williamson, who also live-streamed the event through Positive Flow Studios.

“What can we do to offer our youth activities so we can keep them off the street and teach them positive life skills?” Williamson asked the six candidates, reading from a question asked by an online viewer.

The candidates were united in this response, saying it takes everyone to stop the spread of violence and offering suggestions like developing volunteer programs and building a local community center.

“Chadbourn, I feel, is on the rebound,” said Williamson. “At least we’re hoping that it is. We’re trying to push that direction. And as you heard tonight from some of our candidates, we want to make sure that were united in that front.”

There are six candidates running for two open seats on Chadbourn’s town council. In addition to incumbent Danny Clewis, those running for the positions are Shannon Britt (wife of Mayor Phillip Britt), Myles Cartrette, Marie Kelley, Tracy Ritchart, and Rashad Roberts.

Williamson wanted the forum to be an opportunity for the candidates to introduce themselves and for voters to learn more about the future of Chadbourn.

“It was important to try to keep that fire going,” said Williamson. “We’ve had several community rallies in regards to crime and social justice issues in our town. It’s important to keep people engaged.”

Election Day is November 2. You can find out where you can register to vote or participate in early voting by clicking here.

