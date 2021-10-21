Senior Connect
Authorities confirm plane crash in Onslow County

By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Authorities say a plane has crashed in Onslow County.

Emergency management says the plane went down between Holly Ridge and Surf City late this afternoon.

WITN is hearing reports that it happened in the vicinity of the Holly Ridge Airpark which is off of Holly Ridge Road.

Deputies say they, along with emergency management and EMS are on scene.

