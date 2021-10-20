Wilmington City Council approves funds for aquatic mower, 3D crime scene scanner, tree well retrofit and more

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington City leaders heard presentations and requests for funding at a meeting Tuesday evening.

Tree wells

City leaders approved $100,000 for the purpose of installing a flexi-pave application to appropriate tree wells.

Although Mayor Pro-Tem Margaret Haynes cast the only dissenting vote the motion passed and the vote to waive the second reading passed unanimously.

Flexi-pave is a porous pavement product that is installed around the base of the trees along the sidewalks. This application is designed to improve the appearance of downtown without restricting water to the tree roots.

The proposal is to retrofit 134 tree wells on the following streets: Grace, Chestnut, Walnut, Red Cross, North Front, North 2nd, Market and Princess. The funds are being requested from unspent funds previously appropriated in FY21.

During discussion following a presentation by Eris Dunston with the City of Wilmington, Haynes asked why the city was moving away from metal grates. Dunston said these didn’t work well with the trees where roots protrude above the ground. She said this was a temporary solution and not all streets or tree wells will be included in this retrofit.

“If an improvement has already been made, it will not be redone,” said Dunston.

The MSD advisory committee approved this request unanimously at the September 16, 2021 meeting.

Aquatic Mower

The City unanimously approved the purchase of a C485 Aquatic Mower from James River Equipment of Castle Hayne at a cost of $172,149 and a motion to waive the second reading passed unanimously.

Due to significant invasive weed infestations in City waterbodies, Stormwater Services Field Operations identified the need to increase the planning and removal method of aquatic weeds and follow-up maintenance in publicly maintained surface waters and stormwater ponds.

Staff identified that the C485 Aquatic Mower allows for efficient, fast, and effective plant and algae removal, requiring fewer crew members to get the work done. The mower will be operated by one operator and with support from the shore to manage and haul off the cut weeds and algae.

3D Crime Scene Scanner

City council authorized the purchase of a 3D Crime Scene Scanner from FARO Technologies, Inc. at a cost of $56,137 for the Wilmington Police Department.

This 3D Crime Scene Scanner uses a laser to develop a 3D image of a crime scene with accurate measurements and more clearly illustrate a crime scene like a homicide or a fatal crash scene. This scanner will reduce time on these scenes and allow initiation of active investigations much more quickly.

Other business

City leaders heard from developer Clark Hipp whose proposal to develop the city-owned property located at 1110 Castle Street was up for discussion because of the length of time taken to move forward with development of the former Wave Transit bus depot site.

Environmental issues have resulted in delays and the guarantee of a certain number of affordable housing units was a sticking point with the city.

The developer requested further discussion with the city to come to agreement about the number of units available for residents with low income.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.