Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Video appears to show dozens of sharks near pier in Surf City

By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 11:06 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SURF CITY, N.C. (WECT) - A WECT viewer recently sent us video that appears to show dozens of sharks near an area pier.

According to Donnie Johnson, the video was shot on Monday, Oct. 18, at the Surf City Pier.

Did you take a great picture or have awesome video? We want to see it!

But we aren’t able to use any content submitted via email or Facebook.

So make sure to upload your pictures and videos to See it, Snap it, Send it for a chance to see it used on air, online or social media.

Click here to upload them! You also can find See It, Snap It, Send It on the WECT News app.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thaddeus Hakeem Boney
No bond for suspect in multi-vehicle pile-up in downtown Wilmington
Onslow County Courthouse.
Leland woman found not guilty on almost all charges, one charge still pending
The sign had the word “privilege” written on it implying students who attend Charlotte Catholic...
CMS offers apology to Charlotte Catholic High School for insensitive sign at football game
The mixed-use development comprises residential, retail, and a parking deck, and will be known...
Developer breaks ground for The Metropolitan at the Riverwalk
New Hanover County Health and Human Services.
Special meeting called to discuss New Hanover County mask mandate

Latest News

Lawrence, who used to live in High Point, was last seen on September 26, but not reported...
Missing Fayetteville worker was headed on trip with boyfriend when she vanished, friend says
Benny Daron Keel
Man wanted on arson, attempted murder charges in Brunswick Co.
Video appears to show dozens of sharks at Surf City Pier (Source: Donnie Johnson)
Video appears to show dozens of sharks at Surf City Pier (Source: Donnie Johnson)
Emergency crews responded to a wreck involving a motorcycle on U.S. 421 Wednesday morning.
Emergency crews respond to wreck involving motorcycle on U.S. 421