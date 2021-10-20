Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

San Francisco shuts burger spot for not checking vaccination

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 5:17 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The In-N-Out hamburger chain is sizzling mad after San Francisco shut down its indoor dining for refusing to check customers’ vaccination status.

The company’s Fisherman’s Wharf location — its only one in San Francisco — was temporarily shut by the Department of Public Health on Oct. 14.

Authorities said it refused to bar clients who couldn’t show proof of vaccination to dine indoors, as required by a city mandate that took effect Aug. 20.

In-N-Out ignored repeated warnings to enforce the vaccination rule, the department said, calling the mandate a matter of public health to keep COVID-19 from spreading.

“We refuse to become the vaccination police for any government,” Arnie Wensinger, the chain’s chief legal and business officer, said in a statement.

In-N-Out said it considered the enforcement requirement an intrusive and offensive measure that would force it to discriminate against customers.

The location has since reopened but without indoor dining.

In-N-Out was the only San Francisco restaurant that was closed for violating the mandate.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thaddeus Hakeem Boney
No bond for suspect in multi-vehicle pile-up in downtown Wilmington
Onslow County Courthouse.
Leland woman found not guilty on almost all charges, one charge still pending
The sign had the word “privilege” written on it implying students who attend Charlotte Catholic...
CMS offers apology to Charlotte Catholic High School for insensitive sign at football game
New Hanover County Health and Human Services.
Special meeting called to discuss New Hanover County mask mandate
The mixed-use development comprises residential, retail, and a parking deck, and will be known...
Developer breaks ground for The Metropolitan at the Riverwalk

Latest News

In-N-Out's only San Francisco location was temporarily closed after authorities said it refused...
In-N-Out location in San Francisco cited for not checking vaccination cards
The 17 abductees are from the United States and Canada. The 12 adults range in age from 18 to...
Haiti gang wants $17 million ransom for kidnapped missionaries
A private jet with 21 people aboard veered off a Texas runway and erupted in flames. All...
'A day of celebration': No one hurt when private jet bursts into flames on takeoff
Benson Lindsey, 22, and his girlfriend Marshae Nash were ambushed and fatally shot outside a...
Couple ambushed, killed in front of baby at Detroit gas station