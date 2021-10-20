Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

In one year, N.C. HOPE program awards more than a half-billion in rent and utility assistance

The HOPE program was established to support housing stability during the pandemic by preventing...
The HOPE program was established to support housing stability during the pandemic by preventing evictions and utility service disconnections(NBC12)
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 3:45 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - More than a half-billion dollars in pandemic relief funds has been awarded to North Carolina landlords and utility companies through the N.C. Housing Opportunities and Prevention of Evictions (HOPE) Program since October 15, 2020.

In total, HOPE has awarded $520.2 million and the program has already paid out more than $461 million.

“In its first year, the HOPE Program has helped more than 135,000 North Carolina families stay safe and warm in their homes during the pandemic,” said Governor Roy Cooper. “HOPE will continue to pay landlords and utility companies to keep low-income renters in their homes with the lights on as we recover in the months ahead.”

The HOPE program was established to support housing stability during the pandemic by preventing evictions and utility service disconnections.

HOPE is still accepting applications for rent and utility bill assistance from low-income renters in 88 counties across North Carolina, including Brunswick, Pender, Columbus, and Bladen counties. New Hanover County operates the Emergency Rental Assistance Program.

Tenants and landlords can submit a request for assistance from the HOPE program here or by calling 888-9ASK-HOPE (888-927-5467) Monday – Friday, 8 a.m.–5 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Onslow County Courthouse.
Leland woman found not guilty on almost all charges, one charge still pending
Thaddeus Hakeem Boney
No bond for suspect in multi-vehicle pile-up in downtown Wilmington
The mixed-use development comprises residential, retail, and a parking deck, and will be known...
Developer breaks ground for The Metropolitan at the Riverwalk
The search for Brian Laundrie continue after he returned to Florida without his fiancé, Gabby...
Brian Laundrie: Suspected human remains found at site of Florida search, reports say
Emergency crews responded to a wreck involving a motorcycle on U.S. 421 Wednesday morning.
Emergency crews respond to wreck involving motorcycle on U.S. 421

Latest News

NSEA Swim and City of Wilmington partnered with the American Red Cross.
Community partnership teaching water safety for all ages
Chad Davis from the Carolina Surf Film Festival talks about the return of the event. (Source:...
Get stoked for the return of the Carolina Surf Film Fest
The proposed improvements would affect a one-mile stretch of Carolina Beach Road from South...
NCDOT proposes pedestrian safety solution to stretch of Carolina Beach Road
7-digit dialing ends October 24
10-digit dialing goes into effect Sunday