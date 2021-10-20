In one year, N.C. HOPE program awards more than a half-billion in rent and utility assistance

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - More than a half-billion dollars in pandemic relief funds has been awarded to North Carolina landlords and utility companies through the N.C. Housing Opportunities and Prevention of Evictions (HOPE) Program since October 15, 2020.

In total, HOPE has awarded $520.2 million and the program has already paid out more than $461 million.

“In its first year, the HOPE Program has helped more than 135,000 North Carolina families stay safe and warm in their homes during the pandemic,” said Governor Roy Cooper. “HOPE will continue to pay landlords and utility companies to keep low-income renters in their homes with the lights on as we recover in the months ahead.”

The HOPE program was established to support housing stability during the pandemic by preventing evictions and utility service disconnections.

HOPE is still accepting applications for rent and utility bill assistance from low-income renters in 88 counties across North Carolina, including Brunswick, Pender, Columbus, and Bladen counties. New Hanover County operates the Emergency Rental Assistance Program.

Tenants and landlords can submit a request for assistance from the HOPE program here or by calling 888-9ASK-HOPE (888-927-5467) Monday – Friday, 8 a.m.–5 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.