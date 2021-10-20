Senior Connect
NHC Board of Education approves pay increases for substitute teachers

Schools feeling the pain of staffing shortages, especially among substitute teachers.
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 10:19 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - After people tried to storm the New Hanover County Board of Education building earlier in October, the Board of Education conducted business without interruptions at a meeting Tuesday evening.

Facing a major shortage of substitute teachers in New Hanover County, school leaders decided tonight to increase their pay; soon, they’ll be the highest paid in the region.

Substitute teachers will not only receive a major pay raise, they will also receive stipends for covering other classes.

A major substitute teaching shortage was reported at the last school board meeting and substitutes pleaded with the school board to bump up their pay.

Substitute teacher pay increase, stipends for those covering classes approved for all schools in New Hanover County.(WECT)

Board members said they hope this fills the gap.

“I certainly hope it brings more people out and at least gives people something to think about, knowing that you can help your community, and do something for yourself as well,” said board member Nelson Beaulieu. “Pay for your next vacation, when travel opens up. So, you know, help yourself, help your neighbor, help your kids.”

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

