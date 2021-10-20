Senior Connect
NCDOT proposes pedestrian safety solution to stretch of Carolina Beach Road

The proposed improvements would affect a one-mile stretch of Carolina Beach Road from South College Road to Willoughby Park Road.
The proposed improvements would affect a one-mile stretch of Carolina Beach Road from South College Road to Willoughby Park Road.(NCDOT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 2:52 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) is proposing a multi-use footpath, pedestrian signals, and other measures to improve safety for pedestrians along a section of U.S. 421.

The proposed improvements would affect a one-mile stretch of Carolina Beach Road from South College Road to Willoughby park Road.

Multiple crashes involving pedestrians that have resulted in serious injuries and death in recent years prompted the following proposed project design:

  • Curb and gutter along both sides of U.S. 421 from Antoinette Drive to Willoughby Park Road
  • A 10-foot multi-use path on the east side of U.S. 421 and a sidewalk on the west side of U.S. 421
  • A black aluminum fence is proposed in the existing median along the entire project corridor
  • Pedestrian signals, high-visibility crosswalks, and lighting are proposed at intersections of U.S. 421 with Antoinette Drive and the northernmost Walmart driveway

