Man wanted on arson, attempted murder charges in Brunswick Co.

BRUNSWICK CO., N.C. (WECT) - A man is wanted on charges of first-degree arson and attempted murder in Brunswick County.

According to the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office, warrants have been issued for Benny Daron Keel, 56.

The sheriff’s office says the charges stem from a residential fire in Supply on Sept. 13.

“Keel is thought to be in the Sumter, SC area but is known to frequent the Myrtle Beach and Holden Beach areas,” the sheriff’s office stated in a Facebook post. “Anyone with information should contact Det. Henson at 910-880-4878 or call 911.”

