Get stoked for the return of the Carolina Surf Film Fest

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A film festival invites audiences to enjoy movies that celebrate surfing.

After a two year hiatus, the 2021 Carolina Surf Film Festival will be held on Oct. 23 at Watermans Brewing Company in Wilmington.

The unique festival is held in both Charleston, S.C. and Wilmington, N.C.

Several surf-based films will be featured during the event.

More information about the festival is available here.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.