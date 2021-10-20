Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Get stoked for the return of the Carolina Surf Film Fest

Chad Davis from the Carolina Surf Film Festival talks about the return of the event. (Source:...
Chad Davis from the Carolina Surf Film Festival talks about the return of the event. (Source: WECT)(WECT)
By Ashlea Kosikowski
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 3:27 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A film festival invites audiences to enjoy movies that celebrate surfing.

After a two year hiatus, the 2021 Carolina Surf Film Festival will be held on Oct. 23 at Watermans Brewing Company in Wilmington.

The unique festival is held in both Charleston, S.C. and Wilmington, N.C.

Several surf-based films will be featured during the event.

More information about the festival is available here.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Onslow County Courthouse.
Leland woman found not guilty on almost all charges, one charge still pending
Thaddeus Hakeem Boney
No bond for suspect in multi-vehicle pile-up in downtown Wilmington
The mixed-use development comprises residential, retail, and a parking deck, and will be known...
Developer breaks ground for The Metropolitan at the Riverwalk
The search for Brian Laundrie continue after he returned to Florida without his fiancé, Gabby...
Brian Laundrie: Suspected human remains found at site of Florida search, reports say
Emergency crews responded to a wreck involving a motorcycle on U.S. 421 Wednesday morning.
Emergency crews respond to wreck involving motorcycle on U.S. 421

Latest News

Actress Sydney Penny to attend screening and answer questions about her role in Clint...
Actress Sydney Penny to attend 'Pale Rider' screening, Q&A
This year's Art in the Arboretum returns to the grounds (WECT News)
Arboretum prepares for 4-H Pumpkin Palooza and Art in the Arboretum
4-H Pumpkin Palooza at the Arboretum
4-H pumpkin palooza is this weekend
Actress Sydney Penny recently spoke with WECT's Ashlea Kosikowski (Source: WECT)
Actress Sydney Penny to attend screening and answer questions about her role in Clint Eastwood’s ‘Pale Rider’