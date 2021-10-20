First Alert Forecast: light jacket in the morning, short sleeves by afternoon

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good to see you this hump day! Courtesy of high pressure bringing sunshine, temperatures today reached the toasty 80s. With more sunshine in the forecast, expect the next few days to look similar.

Low humidity levels will continue to feel great through Thursday! But... they are unsupportive of rain, and many fall gardens could use some. Your First Alert Forecast offer two, at least, modest chances for a shower or thundershower along a couple of fronts: one Friday and another by the middle of next week.

New tropical storm formation remains unlikely in the Atlantic Basin - including the Gulf of Mexico and Caribbean Sea - this week.

Catch your seven-day planning forecast for Wilmington right here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Remember: you can customize your location and extend your outlook to a full ten days anytime you like with your WECT Weather App.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.