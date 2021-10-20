Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: light jacket in the morning, short sleeves by afternoon

By Claire Fry
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 2:08 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good to see you this hump day! Courtesy of high pressure bringing sunshine, temperatures today reached the toasty 80s. With more sunshine in the forecast, expect the next few days to look similar.

Low humidity levels will continue to feel great through Thursday! But... they are unsupportive of rain, and many fall gardens could use some. Your First Alert Forecast offer two, at least, modest chances for a shower or thundershower along a couple of fronts: one Friday and another by the middle of next week.

New tropical storm formation remains unlikely in the Atlantic Basin - including the Gulf of Mexico and Caribbean Sea - this week.

Catch your seven-day planning forecast for Wilmington right here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Remember: you can customize your location and extend your outlook to a full ten days anytime you like with your WECT Weather App.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Onslow County Courthouse.
Leland woman found not guilty on almost all charges, one charge still pending
Thaddeus Hakeem Boney
No bond for suspect in multi-vehicle pile-up in downtown Wilmington
The mixed-use development comprises residential, retail, and a parking deck, and will be known...
Developer breaks ground for The Metropolitan at the Riverwalk
Schools have been feeling the pain of staffing shortages, especially among substitute teachers.
NHC Board of Education approves pay increases for substitute teachers
The sign had the word “privilege” written on it implying students who attend Charlotte Catholic...
CMS offers apology to Charlotte Catholic High School for insensitive sign at football game

Latest News

Your First Alert Forecast from Wed. afternoon, Oct. 20, 2021...
First Alert Forecast: cool mornings, warm afternoons
Your First Alert Forecast from Wed. afternoon, Oct. 20, 2021...
Your First Alert Forecast from Wed. afternoon, Oct. 20, 2021
Your First Alert Forecast from Wed. morning, Oct. 20, 2021...
Your First Alert Forecast from Wed. morning, Oct. 20, 2021
Your First Alert Forecast for Tue. evening Oct. 19, 2021.
First Alert Forecast: milder days return for the rest of the week