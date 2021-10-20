Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: cool mornings, warm afternoons

By Gannon Medwick
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 4:28 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Temperatures crested in the middle 70s Monday and Tuesday and, with more sunshine, readings are set to take another step Wednesday and Thursday. Expect daily highs mainly in the lower 80s over inland portions of the Cape Fear Region and upper 70s closer to the beaches.

Low humidity levels will continue to feel great through Thursday! But... they are unsupportive of rain, and many fall gardens could use some. Your First Alert Forecast offer two, at least, modest chances for a shower or thundershower along a couple of fronts: one Friday and another by the middle of next week.

New tropical storm formation remains unlikely in the Atlantic Basin - including the Gulf of Mexico and Caribbean Sea - this week.

Catch your seven-day planning forecast for Wilmington right here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Remember: you can customize your location and extend your outlook to a full ten days anytime you like with your WECT Weather App.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thaddeus Hakeem Boney
No bond for suspect in multi-vehicle pile-up in downtown Wilmington
Onslow County Courthouse.
Leland woman found not guilty on almost all charges, one charge still pending
The sign had the word “privilege” written on it implying students who attend Charlotte Catholic...
CMS offers apology to Charlotte Catholic High School for insensitive sign at football game
New Hanover County Health and Human Services.
Special meeting called to discuss New Hanover County mask mandate
The mixed-use development comprises residential, retail, and a parking deck, and will be known...
Developer breaks ground for The Metropolitan at the Riverwalk

Latest News

Your First Alert Forecast for Tue. evening Oct. 19, 2021.
First Alert Forecast: milder days return for the rest of the week
Milder weather on tap over the next few days.
Your First Alert Forecast for Tue. evening Oct. 19, 2021
Your First Alert Forecast from Tue. afternoon, Oct. 19, 2021...
First Alert Forecast: warming up ahead of a front
Your First Alert Forecast from Tue. afternoon, Oct. 19, 2021...
Your First Alert Forecast from Tue. afternoon, Oct. 19, 2021