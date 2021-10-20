First Alert Forecast: cool mornings, warm afternoons

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Temperatures crested in the middle 70s Monday and Tuesday and, with more sunshine, readings are set to take another step Wednesday and Thursday. Expect daily highs mainly in the lower 80s over inland portions of the Cape Fear Region and upper 70s closer to the beaches.

Low humidity levels will continue to feel great through Thursday! But... they are unsupportive of rain, and many fall gardens could use some. Your First Alert Forecast offer two, at least, modest chances for a shower or thundershower along a couple of fronts: one Friday and another by the middle of next week.

New tropical storm formation remains unlikely in the Atlantic Basin - including the Gulf of Mexico and Caribbean Sea - this week.

