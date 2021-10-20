10-digit dialing goes into effect Sunday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - From October 24 onward, all local calls will have to be made by dialing 10 digits (area code + telephone number) in order to complete the call.

Mobile callers will be unaffected because mobile calls already require 10-digit dialing.

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) adopted these new rules in order to establish 988 as the new, nationwide, 3-digit phone number for Americans in crisis to connect with suicide prevention and mental health crisis counselors.

The 988 number will be active nationwide by July 16, 2022. The original National Suicide Prevention Lifeline number will still be available 1-800-273-TALK (8255) during the transition.

After October 24, local calls dialed with only 7-digits may not be completed and a recording will say the call cannot be completed as dialed.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.