Wilmington Mayor, Police Chief present life-saving awards

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Mayor Bill Saffo and Wilmington Police Chief Donny Williams presented WPD officers with Live Saving, Purple Heart and Certificate of Merit Awards at a meeting Tuesday night.

Life Saving awards were presented to Corporal Dena Larry and Officer Andrew Pagan.

On January 31 2021 Corporal Dena Larry responded to a shot spotter alert. On arrival, she found a person with an arm wrapped in a towel that was soaked in blood. An artery had been severed, not from a gun shot but from breaking a window. Larry applied a tourniquet and quickly had the person transported to the hospital. Her actions likely saved the person’s life.

On November 28, 2019 Officer Andrew Pagan responded to a shot spotter alert. At the scene Pagan found a victim bleeding profusely. He applied a tourniquet and had the victim transported to the hospital. His actions likely saved the victim’s life.

Officer Nick Wilkinson received a Purple Heart Award because of severe injuries sustained in the line of duty. During a routine patrol on June 14 2021, his patrol car was struck by a drunk driver. Wilkinson received serious injuries from the incident. As his patrol car was wrecked, Mayor Saffo said that a brand new patrol car was waiting outside for Wilkinson.

A Certificate of Merit was awarded to Corporal Anthony Merritt.

On August 30, 2021, Corporal Merritt was the first on the scene of the shooting at New Hanover High School. Merritt quickly located the victim and escorted him to safety. He then divided responding officers into search teams to find the suspect. Merritt received the Certificate of Merit for his leadership during the first minutes of the incident.

“I’m proud of the actions of these police officers,” said Wilmington Police Chief Donny Williams. “Officer Wilkinson — I reflect on how tough it is. I am proud of the actions of all our men and women here.”

