Sunset Beach councilwoman resigns, cites lack of transparency, respect

SUNSET BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - At this morning’s meeting, Jan Harris resigned from her position on Sunset Beach’s town council, effective immediately.

The resignation came just 10 minutes into the meeting, with Harris walking out after concluding her announcement. She listed a variety of reasons for her decision to resign, thanked taxpayers and apologized for not being able to accomplish all she set out to do after being elected four years ago.

“I took on a fiduciary responsibility to my constituents and the taxpayers,” said Harris in her announcement. “My intent was to voluntarily supply information to make decisions and judgements, even if the right questions were not asked. These days, we call that transparency.”

Harris cites a lack of transparency in the Town Council for her resignation, along with disagreements over dredging and being dismissed while expressing concerns over COVID-19.

“None of [the other council members] have ever respected me,” said Harris. “I have been repeatedly shunned, interrupted, disrespected, overruled.”

