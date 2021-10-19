Senior Connect
Special meeting called to discuss New Hanover County mask mandate

New Hanover County Health and Human Services.
By Kim Ratcliff
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 10:41 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Health and Human Services board plans to hold a special meeting early next month to discuss possibly lifting the countywide mask mandate.

The decision came Tuesday morning after the board received the latest COVID metrics.

The New Hanover County Health and Human Services Board implemented a mask mandate in August. The numbers are improving but lifting the mandate is up to the board.

As of Monday, the rate of positive COVID tests was 5.1% in New Hanover County.

Calling a special meeting is the first step that must be taken by the board in order to begin the process of possibly lifting the mask mandate.

