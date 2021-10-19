Pender County Commissioners approve architects for design phase of new jail, law enforcement center

BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - Pender County Commissioners approved the Moseley Architectural P.C. contract for the new Pender County Law Enforcement Center in a unanimous vote at a meeting Monday evening.

Moseley will provide the full architectural and engineering design services for an approximately 95,000 square foot new 233-bed jail, Sheriff’s Office and 911 communications center.

During the discussion, commissioner David Piepmeyer inquired about the time frame for the project and stressed the need for penalties if milestones were not reached in order for the project to be completed without running out of funds.

“We should be able to do what we want to do with the money we’ve been allocated,” said Piepmeyer.

This phase of the project includes everything prior to construction and will cost $3.25 million, which is about 8% of the total $40 million project. The industry average cost for this phase is 5-20% of the the total cost.

After an initial needs assessment in 2010, the county secured land for the jail in 2018 in a land transfer approved by the state.

Although the cost of construction has risen since the project was first proposed, there is still a need for additional space. In 2019, transporting inmates to be held at other facilities cost the tax payers thousands of dollars.

