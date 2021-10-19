Senior Connect
NCDOT proposes roundabout for Columbus County intersection

By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 11:47 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CHADBOURN, N.C. (WECT) - The N.C. Department of Transportation is proposing a plan that would see a roundabout installed at a intersection in western Columbus County.

The recommended roundabout would be installed at the intersection of U.S. 74/76 Business/N.C. 130/ and Peacock Road just outside of Chadbourn.

For the time being, the NCDOT has made this intersection an all-way stop until the roundabout can be designed, funded, and constructed. The roundabout is scheduled to be built in 2023, NCDOT officials say.

Public comment on the proposed changed is currently being accepted by the following methods:

Suggestions received by Oct. 28 will be considered toward the final design. A preliminary design of the roundabout can be viewed here.

A 2020 study by the N.C Department of Transportation found roundabouts reduced total crashes by 41 percent --- and fatal and injury crashes by 79 percent --- after they were installed at 13 locations that have a 55 mph limit.

