Increased safety measures for New Hanover County School Board meetings

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - After unruly protestors tried to storm the door at a New Hanover County School Board meeting earlier this month, the school board is taking extra precautions for future meetings.

“We don’t want to be the news story of the week every time there is a board meeting,” says Chair of the Board Stefanie Adams.

Since Governor Roy Cooper signed a law that requires school boards to vote monthly on their mask policy, it has brought protestors out to almost every meeting. Many people at the last meeting tried to gain entry after a man was escorted out for not wearing a mask.

Chairman of the New Hanover Republican Liberty Caucus, David Perry, says they have a right to their opinion, but they should keep things peaceful.

“You can be boisterous, you can be loud, that is your right. You should be adamant, I want more people to show up here and demand entrance. But please, let’s not get this in a physical tussle with the new Hanover county deputies,” says Perry.

Adams says going forward, they will maintain the increased law enforcement presence so they can take care of business without having any significant interruptions.

“It is my hope that as a community we can temper some of the outrage that we’ve seen so that we can make sure that the business of the school system is completed and we can keep our focus on our students and our schools,” says Adams.

The school board will have an interim meeting on Tuesday afternoon and continue these precautions moving forward.

