Immunocompromised patients may qualify for fourth COVID-19 vaccine dose

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - After the COVID-related death of former Secretary of State Colin Powell despite his vaccination status, some are wondering how to best protect the most vulnerable in our community.

Novant Health says three to four percent of Americans have weakened immune systems, putting millions of people at a much higher risk of dying from COVID-19. One of those severely compromised was Powell, who was fighting multiple myeloma. That cancer of plasma cells suppresses the body’s immune system response. He was scheduled to get a third dose of the vaccine to hopefully boost the antibodies in his system.

Dr. Charles Bregier with Novant Health says that a third dose might have been enough to save his life if he could have made it to that appointment. It’s a reminder of how important vaccinations are to protect the most vulnerable in our communities. In some cases, doctors might even recommend a fourth dose.

“There is some guidance out there that says for significantly immunocompromised people if they don’t have an adequate response to the third dose, they should talk with their healthcare provider about considering a fourth dose,” said Dr. Bregier. “I don’t think that this information has been widely disseminated, but there has been some guidance issued.”

