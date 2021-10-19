Senior Connect
Get Fit with 6: October is a great time to get a routine started before the holidays

Get Fit with 6: Get a jump start before the holidays
Get Fit with 6: Get a jump start before the holidays(Source: WECT)
By Kim Ratcliff
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 7:57 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Starting anything new can be a challenge. When it comes to an exercise routine it’s important to be consistent, get yourself into a schedule that works for you. That’s the best way to set yourself up for success.

The month of October is considered to be a good time to start a workout routine because you can get that momentum building before the holidays.

“Most people gain 8-10 pounds during the holidays, so kind of getting that momentum going before you’re faced with societal pressures for eating a lot and not moving, I think it’s a great idea,” said Anita Harrell, Personal Trainer, Fitmo.

Brenda Wade started a new workout routine. She’s a grandmother of six and recently lost 70 pounds.

“I’m working on my strength and stability and balance more than anything,” said Wade.

There are lots of options whether you join a gym or hire a personal trainer. You need to find what works for you.

“She had already the nutrition part so she kind of had that in her pocket already, so we just discussed motivation and dedication really. There are stages to making a change you know sometimes you might not be ready to jump into it but at least taking that time to think about making that change and then slowly you’ll get there,” said Harrell.

You can even get started from home.

“Before I came here I started out by creating my own personal circuit in my house so I did walking loops inside my house because I didn’t want anybody to see me out in public but and I did push up and I did little dips on the side of my bed and lunges down the hallway you know just whatever I could think of that would be a starting point,” said Wade.

The internet can be a useful tool if you are careful about the sources you use.

“Having the internet is a great resource if you an vet your sources and make sure you have a person that has been in the field for a while and make sure you’re doing your movements correctly because There’s nothing worse than starting a workout routine and hurting yourself because you were moving improperly so that would be my biggest thing to people is make sure you’re moving well so don’t hurt yourself and squander that process,” said Harrell.

