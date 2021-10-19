First Alert Forecast: milder days return for the rest of the week

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Tuesday afternoon to you! As the week progresses, sunshine will continue to grace the Cape Fear Region and fuel daily temperature trips deep into the 70s. A few lower 80s may even mix in Wednesday and Thursday, especially on the mainland.

You can watch the Hunter’s Moon rise in the eastern sky at 6:21 p.m. this evening and 6:48 p.m. Wednesday. Under moonlight skies, temperatures will fall through the 70s and 60s for the next couple of evenings. By daybreak, 50s ought to be the most common range. A few inland locations could see 40s.

A cold front authors much of your First Alert extended forecast. First, the front’s approach will spark a 30% chance for a shower or thundershower Friday. Behind the front, weekend rain chances will quickly drop back to zero and temperatures will fall about three or four degrees.

New tropical storm formation is not likely in the Atlantic Basin - including the Gulf of Mexico and Caribbean Sea - this week.

Catch your seven-day planning forecast for Wilmington right here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Remember: you can customize your location and extend your outlook to a full ten days anytime you like with your WECT Weather App.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.