Expected traffic impacts during Saturday’s Ironman triathlon

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Ironman 70.3 North Carolina triathlon will take place on Saturday, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., and with it, thousands of contestants will flock to the Wilmington area which will have a significant impact on traffic.

The race, which begins in Wrightsville Beach and ends near the Battleship North Carolina, has three components: a 1.2-mile swim course, a 56-mile bike course, and a 13.1-mile run course.

Road closures associated with run course

Thursday, Oct. 21 Northbound North Front Street between Red Cross Street and Brunswick Street Hanover Street between Nutt Street and North Second Street

Saturday, Oct. 23 (6 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.) Southbound Front St. between N. 3rd St. to Red Cross St. (6 a.m.) and Greenfield St. (9 a.m.) Northbound N. Front St. between Red Cross St. and Harnett St. (6 a.m.) Brunswick St. between 3rd St. & Nutt St. (6 a.m.) N. 2nd St. between N. Front St. and Hanover St. (6 a.m.) Red Cross St. between N. Front St. and N. Water St. Nutt St. between Brunswick St. and the Wilmington Convention Center Parking Deck entrance Hwy 76 to Northbound 421 closed to traffic with traffic detoured to 2nd exit ramp eastbound off Cape Fear Memorial Bridge, then back to the on ramp and over the bridge to Hwy. 421. Greenfield St. between S. Front St. and S. Fifth St. Northbound lane of S. Front St. between S. 3rd St./Burnette St. and Dawson St. Southbound S. 3rd St. at Wooster St. Westbound access to Water St. will be open at cross streets along Front St. unless otherwise mentioned above. Consider using alternate travel routes and expect delays around the race route.



Road closures associated with bike course (7 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.)

From 7 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. , all roads intersecting Eastwood Road (eastbound) and MLK Parkway (eastbound), except Market Street and College Road.

There will be “Bike Race Detour” signs placed at affected intersections. All intersections will have a law enforcement presence.

