Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Developer breaks ground for The Metropolitan at the Riverwalk

The mixed-use development comprises residential, retail, and a parking deck, and will be known...
The mixed-use development comprises residential, retail, and a parking deck, and will be known as The Metropolitan at the Riverwalk.(Renderings by Studio 4D | WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Project developer, Kettler, held a groundbreaking ceremony, hosted by the Wilmington Chamber of Commerce, for a new development project in downtown Wilmington Tuesday afternoon.

The project is a mixed-use development, which comprises residential, retail, and a parking deck, and will be known as The Metropolitan at the Riverwalk.

“When it comes together, you’re gonna know it when you see it. You’re gonna go, ‘Wow!’ This place is one hundred percent put together,” said developer Bob Kettler.

According to a news release, the development is located near the intersection of Harnett and Nutt Streets, at the entryway to Riverfront Park and will include close to 300 residential units.

The residential end of the project will include 293 units with high-end interior finishes, including LVT flooring, quartz countertops, tiled showers, and glass shower doors. The ground level will include 4,441 sq ft of leasable retail. The project will also add 488 parking spaces downtown in a new 6-story parking deck. Amenities will include a pool, fitness center, courtyard lounge area, outdoor kitchen, and riverfront grilling.

Clancy & Theys Construction Company is providing the construction management services for the project.

The project comprises residential, retail, and a parking deck, and will be known as The...
The project comprises residential, retail, and a parking deck, and will be known as The Metropolitan at the Riverwalk.(Rendering by Studio 4D | WECT)

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thaddeus Hakeem Boney
No bond for suspect in multi-vehicle pile-up in downtown Wilmington
Latasha Rena Bittle
Former employee accused of trying to set fire at Smithfield Foods
FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 17, 2001 file photo, Secretary of State Colin Powell speaks during...
Colin Powell, former secretary of state, dies of COVID-19 complications
Ryan Hayworth, 23, a three-month veteran of the Knightdale force, and member of the United...
1 N.C. officer dead, another injured after crash on Raleigh interstate
North Carolina Oyster Festival in Ocean Isle Beach.
North Carolina Oyster Festival successful despite worries over oyster shortage

Latest News

(FILE) Pencil in a classroom
COMMUNITY CLASSROOM: Teacher would like wobble chairs for students
Freeman Park to close Thursday for removal of pipes
Carolina Beach grants Freeman Park passes to some property owners for free
At Tuesday morning’s meeting, Jan Harris resigned from her position on Sunset Beach’s town...
Sunset Beach councilwoman resigns, cites lack of transparency, respect
FILE -- An image from a previous Ironman triathlon held in the Port City in 2019.
Expected traffic impacts during Saturday’s Ironman triathlon