Developer breaks ground for The Metropolitan at the Riverwalk

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Project developer, Kettler, held a groundbreaking ceremony, hosted by the Wilmington Chamber of Commerce, for a new development project in downtown Wilmington Tuesday afternoon.

The project is a mixed-use development, which comprises residential, retail, and a parking deck, and will be known as The Metropolitan at the Riverwalk.

“When it comes together, you’re gonna know it when you see it. You’re gonna go, ‘Wow!’ This place is one hundred percent put together,” said developer Bob Kettler.

According to a news release, the development is located near the intersection of Harnett and Nutt Streets, at the entryway to Riverfront Park and will include close to 300 residential units.

The residential end of the project will include 293 units with high-end interior finishes, including LVT flooring, quartz countertops, tiled showers, and glass shower doors. The ground level will include 4,441 sq ft of leasable retail. The project will also add 488 parking spaces downtown in a new 6-story parking deck. Amenities will include a pool, fitness center, courtyard lounge area, outdoor kitchen, and riverfront grilling.

Clancy & Theys Construction Company is providing the construction management services for the project.

The project comprises residential, retail, and a parking deck, and will be known as The Metropolitan at the Riverwalk. (Rendering by Studio 4D | WECT)

