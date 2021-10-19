Senior Connect
COVID-19 deaths, hospitalizations down in long-term care facilities

Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine being administered by a needle to an elderly gentleman. Jan. 16th, 2021.
Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine being administered by a needle to an elderly gentleman. Jan. 16th, 2021.((WOIO - Tim Dubravetz))
By Conrad Hoyt
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 1:54 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - New data from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services shows the significant impact of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The DHHS says hospitalizations and deaths among residents in long-term care facilities were significantly lower over the summer than they were last winter.

The department says while reported COVID-19 outbreaks in long-term care facilities increased from July to September of this year, average weekly cases decreased by 89%, hospitalizations decreased by 93% and deaths decreased by 95% compared with November and December of last year.

THE DHHS says the decrease in deaths and hospitalizations can be attributed to the COVID-19 vaccine, as last year, residents were not vaccinated.

“This data from our long-term care facilities is more evidence that vaccines save lives,” said NCDHHS Secretary Mandy K. Cohen, M.D.

“Don’t wait until it’s too late. Get vaccinated to protect against COVID-19 and help your friends and loved ones to do the same.”

Dr. Mandy K. Cohen, NCDHHS secretary

The DHHS reports that as of last week, more than 80% of long-term care facility residents have been fully vaccinated.

The department also says outbreaks in long-term care facilities are smaller in size and have fewer associated deaths compared with any other time during the pandemic.

