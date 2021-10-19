COMMUNITY CLASSROOM: Teacher would like wobble chairs for students

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The students in Mrs. Wiggs’ class at Ogden Elementary School love science. They love to read. They love learning at the teacher table in their classroom.

That’s why their teacher would like wobble chairs. She’s asking for donations on the DonorsChoose website, an online charity that helps teachers get funding for school projects.

“These wobble chairs will make coming to the teacher table for reading group extra special,” Wiggs says on her DonorsChoose project page. “They are called chairs but really look more like stools. They will allow for some movement while we are learning to read and we all know children need to move about throughout the day.”

Wiggs has already received several donations but still needs $199 to fully fund her project. Once that happens, DonorsChoose will purchase the chairs and deliver them to the school.

Wiggs says the chairs will serve a purpose much greater than a place for her students to sit.

“Research shows they work really well for students with ADHD as they help with focusing issues but all students will benefit from using them during small group lessons. Our classroom is quite small and they will also help with overcrowding within our classroom as they are not as bulky as the chairs we use now.”

If you would like to donate to Mrs. Wiggs’ classroom project, click here.

