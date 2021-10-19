Senior Connect
Brunswick County Health Services now accepting flu shot appointments online

(KTRE Staff)
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 11:21 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick County Health Services is now accepting flu shot appointments online or over the phone.

Appointments are required and can be scheduled online at brunswickcountync.gov/flu or by calling 910.253.2344 during regular office hours. Appointment time slots are available Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Individuals booking online will create an account when they select an appointment slot to receive a confirmation and other notifications about their appointment(s). The online scheduling system is available in English and Spanish.

You will need to bring a copy of your photo ID and insurance cards, if available.

Annual flu vaccinations are recommended for everyone six months of age and older. Children younger than five years, adults 65 years and older, pregnant women, and people with underlying medical conditions are all at an increased risk of severe illness or complications from the flu.

Health Services will offer both regular flu vaccines and the high-dose version of the vaccine, which is recommended for people 65 years and older.

Regular flu shots are $45 and the high-dose vaccine is $86. Health Services accepts cash, checks, Medicaid, Medicare, and most major insurance. If you are unsure about your insurance, call 910.253.2354 for assistance.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Health Services will require all participants to wear a face covering when visiting the clinic. Anyone who has a fever or a symptom of COVID-19 should not come to the clinic.

