No bond for suspect in multi-vehicle pile-up in downtown Wilmington

Thaddeus Hakeem Boney
Thaddeus Hakeem Boney
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 12:45 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Police have arrested a man accused of causing a multi-vehicle crash in downtown Wilmington earlier this month.

Thaddeus Hakeem Boney, 30, of Wilmington, was taken into custody on Sunday and charged with felony serious injury DWI, reckless driving wanton disregard, speeding 60 mph in a 35-mph zone, red light violation, no operator’s license, and failure to maintain lane control.

On Oct. 8, police say Boney was driving a Mercedes when he ran into the back of a New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office transport van at the intersection of Third and Grace streets, causing a chain-reaction crash involving five vehicles. A sixth vehicle had oil sprayed on the back of it, but was not damaged.

Victims in the wreck suffered “minor to serious” injuries, according to police. The intersection was closed for approximately three hours while crews worked to clear the scene.

Boney is currently in the New Hanover County Jail under no bond, but is scheduled to make his first court appearance on the charges Monday afternoon.

The Wilmington Police Department is investigating a multi-vehicle crash involving a sheriff’s...
The Wilmington Police Department is investigating a multi-vehicle crash involving a sheriff's office transport van in downtown Friday afternoon.

