NHRMC announces medication disposal event for Oct. 23

New Hanover Regional Medical Center, now part of Novant Health, is holding a fall medication disposal event on Saturday, Oct. 23 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.(Wendell Franks | storyblock)
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 9:53 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover Regional Medical Center, now part of Novant Health, is holding a fall medication disposal event on Saturday, Oct. 23 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

All medications are accepted, including prescription, over-the-counter, vitamins or herbal supplements. Syringes and other sharps will be accepted, along with e-cigarette and vaping devices if the batteries have been removed.

Disposal sites will be drive-thru events with contactless drop-off. Masks are required to help limit the possible spread of COVID-19.

Two locations will be offered:

  • NHRMC Medical Mall, 2243 S. 17th St., Wilmington
  • NHRMC Atlantic SurgiCenter, 9104 Market St., Wilmington

