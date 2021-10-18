New multi-use path in Leland now open to public

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - It’s been years in the making, but students in Leland now have a safe way to walk or bike to school.

The town of Leland on Monday officially opened the new Old Fayetteville Road Multi-Use Path with a ribbon-cutting and ceremonial run by the North Brunswick High School cross country team.

The nearly one-mile paved path, separated from traffic, runs along Old Fayetteville Road from Leland’s Founders Park to North Brunswick High School. The path is intended for pedestrians, bicyclists, and those in wheelchairs.

“It’s critical that we provide places for people to exercise and ways for our children to get back and forth to school safely, especially with Leland being one of the fastest growing communities in North Carolina,” Mayor Brenda Bozeman said. “These paths will benefit Leland families and their children for generations to come.”

Eighty percent of the $2.6 million project cost was funded by the Federal Highway Administration, with a 20 percent match coming from the town. The project also included repaving a one-mile stretch of Old Fayetteville Road.

“We’ve got a high school where kids were not able to walk on a paved pathway to get to and from school so this is going to be providing a much more safer route for those high school students, a safer route for the residents of the neighborhood who had no sidewalks to bike and walk on,” said Gary Vidmar, the town’s economic and community development director.

The project was a collaboration between the Town of Leland, NCDOT, and the Wilmington Urban Area Metropolitan Planning Organization.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.