Gov. Cooper to take part in EPA’s announcement on PFAS

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - Gov. Roy Cooper is scheduled to join EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan for an announcement on the EPA’s strategy to regulate PFAS.

Regan told the Associated Press that the EPA is taking a series of actions to limit pollution from long-lasting chemicals known as PFAS that are increasingly turning up in public drinking water systems, private wells and even food.

You can watch the EPA announcement here starting at 1 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.