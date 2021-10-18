Senior Connect
First Alert Forecast: big fall feels!

By Gannon Medwick
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 4:15 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A sprawling autumn high pressure system will keep rain chances near zero across the Cape Fear Region most of this week. To begin, enjoy crisp sunshine and light breezes Monday with afternoon high temperatures in the lower and middle 70s. Monday night will be moonlit and chilly with daybreak low temperatures mainly in the upper 40s for most communities and lower 40s for some of the normally colder inland backyards, farmsteads, and swamps.

Catch your seven-day planning forecast for Wilmington right here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Remember: you can customize your location and extend your outlook to a full ten days anytime you like with your WECT Weather App.

New tropical storm formation is not likely in the Atlantic Basin - including the Gulf of Mexico and Caribbean Sea - this week.

