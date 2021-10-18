First Alert Forecast: big fall feels continue

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Great to see you late on this Monday! A sprawling autumn high pressure system will keep rain chances near zero across the Cape Fear Region most of this week. Monday night will be moonlit and chilly with daybreak low temperatures mainly in the upper 40s for most communities and lower 40s for some of the normally colder inland backyards, farmsteads, and swamps. Tuesday will feature another rapid warm up with highs topping out in the middle 70s for the Wilmington metro and coastal communities with middle and upper 70s for inland areas up through interstate 95.

New tropical storm formation is not likely in the Atlantic Basin - including the Gulf of Mexico and Caribbean Sea - this week.

