County manager unveils $89 million framework to address school, community safety

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County manager Chris Coudriet has unveiled a three-year, $89 million plan to address safety in county schools and to address violence in the community.

Coudriet presented the plan during Monday’s New Hanover County commissioners meeting — about six weeks after the county authorized his office to access $350 million in funds to address school safety following the Aug. 30 shooting at New Hanover High School.

The outline, which the county says is a “starting point,” is as follows:

$43 million to improve school hardscapes and education facilities: Perimeter and facility ingress/egress modifications across the entire school district Campus-based and district-wide communication, monitoring, and surveillance enhancements Community-based and facility renovations for education, social, emotional, and life-skill enhancements

$19 million to enhance reporting, monitoring and security: Develop a community-based reporting system that is confidential and secure, in coordination with robust social media monitoring capabilities, that all work together to allow for strategic information sharing of threats to the appropriate individuals, groups, and community at large. Build relationships within schools and enhance on-the-ground school security and monitoring with: At least one school resource officer at every school and an additional safety officer at all learning centers and middle and high schools, focused on perimeter management and campus-based interventions. Adult school bus monitors to help ensure safe transportation, monitoring and trust building with students.

$15 million to coordinate community care and support services: Provide wrap-around services, case management support, intervention, and prevention services to all students and families in a unified approach, including: Expanding existing and effective evidence-based programs. Place-based support services and coordination. Non-profit capacity building and assistance based on community goals. Comprehensive, unified, and coordinated service delivery.

$12 million to eliminate education barriers: Double the number of high-quality pre-k opportunities to meet the community need. Provide at-risk education intervention in schools. Provide tuition support to qualified individuals for career and technical education certifications that meet the needs of the marketplace.



“We are beginning to create tangible plans and a framework for actual investment that will help improve school safety to make them physically safer in the near term and begin to address some of the foundational drivers of community violence,” said Coudriet.

County officials say the current framework was formed after conducting meetings and conversations “with more than 60 diverse service providers, community leaders, school personnel, students and parents, law enforcement, community advocates, and content experts that operate in this space.”

“These have been very intentional conversations that have led us to where we are today. And this is just our starting point, because we still have more information to gather, programs to develop, and additional community input to receive. As that is done, we will bring specific investment measures and program budgets to the Board of Commissioners for their review and approval. We are committed to keep our board and the public informed every step of the way,” Coudriet said.

New Hanover County is also launching a pubic input survey about school and community safety, reporting incidents and communication, and community programs and resources.

The survey is completely anonymous and will be open now through Monday, Nov. 1.

